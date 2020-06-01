Watch live: The World Health Organization holds briefing after Trump cuts U.S. ties with agency

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 6.1 million people worldwide and killed at least 372,479, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the WHO's first press briefing since President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States will cut its ties with and end funding for the World Health Organization.

On May 20, WHO officials said they worried the agency's emergency programs would suffer if the president permanently pulled U.S. funding from the international agency.

Most funding from the United States goes directly out to the program that helps countries in "all sorts of fragile and difficult settings," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's health emergencies program, said at the time.

"We'll obviously have to work with other partners to ensure those funds can still flow," Ryan said. "This is going to be a major implication for delivering essential health services to some of the most vulnerable people in the world, and we trust developed donors will, if necessary, step in to fill that gap."

