Farmville creator Zynga to buy Turkey's Peak Games for $1.8 billion

Manufacturer: HasbroAvailable: Fall 2012Hasbro also will be with Zynga, the creator of games such as Farmville, Words With Friends, and Mafia Wars, to collaborate on merchandise featuring the Hasbro and Zynga brand. The first products are due out this fall.

U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock. It would boost Zynga's daily active users by more than 60% and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak's signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.