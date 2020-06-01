Skip Navigation
Farmville creator Zynga to buy Turkey's Peak Games for $1.8 billion

Key Points
  • Zynga has paid $1.8 billion for Turkey's largest start-up, Peak. 
  • The deal includes $900 million in cash and another $900 million in stock. 
  • Two of Peak's best-known games in the U.S. are Toy Blast and Toon Blast. 
U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock. It would boost Zynga's daily active users by more than 60% and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak's signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.