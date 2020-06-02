Australia opens investigation into U.S. police violence against journalists covering protests in DC

Demonstrators hold up placards protest outside of the White House, over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C. on June 1, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Australia's foreign minister said Tuesday that the nation will open an investigation into the apparent assault of an Australian news crew covering protests Monday night near the White House.

"Our embassy in the United States will approach the relevant authorities, and Channel Seven will also provide us with their views on how they wish to deal with it," Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Tuesday.

While broadcasting live during a protest, Channel 7 correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were hit with rubber bullets and a shield as police forcibly cleared their position. The pair are then seen running from the scene while another policeman swung at them with a baton. Before Brace was struck, she was heard telling officers that she was a member of the media.

"You heard us yelling that we were media but they don't care, they are indiscriminate at the moment," Brace said during the live broadcast.