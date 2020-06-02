Casino stocks rally, and chart signals another 26% surge

Casino stocks, among the hardest hit early in the coronavirus pandemic,- have bounced hard off their lows.

Caesars, MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts have rallied at least 140% since a March 18 bottom. Penn National Gaming, the best performer, has surged nearly 780% off its low.

Their recovery is not over yet, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

"Typically at market turning points you're going to see investors embrace the most beaten-up laggards. For the S&P casinos industry, we are seeing that stability over the last eight weeks. I think you test the underside of that 200-day," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

The S&P casinos' subgroup would need to rally nearly 26% to reach its 200-day moving average.