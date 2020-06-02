Southeast Asia's Lazada says its online grocery sales in Singapore jumped due to coronavirus

A customer wearing a protective mask is assisted by a vendor as he shops at a fruit store in the Chinatown area of Singapore.

Southeast Asia's e-commerce giant Lazada said its online grocery sales in Singapore jumped four times from early April — since the city-state introduced movement restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases intensified.

The Alibaba-owned firm has about 65 million active consumers on its platforms across six different Southeast Asian markets. Lazada's online supermarket delivery business in Singapore is RedMart, which it acquired in November 2016.

RedMart's unique visitors on a daily basis have increased more than 11 times, according to Lazada Singapore CEO James Chang. He told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday the company had a "pretty tough time" trying to keep up with the services customers expected during the peak period.

"(RedMart's) sales have increased about four times in this space and we hired about 500 staff here in Singapore over the course of a few weeks to be able to increase our capacity substantially," Chang said. People hired to meet the increase in demand were a mix of full-time staff and part-timers.

Lazada also introduced a new delivery system on April 4 that allowed the company to increase its capacity by 50% and take on more orders as an increasing number of people turned to e-commerce.