GDP is now projected to fall nearly 53% in the second quarter, according to a Fed gauge

A worker assembles an X model at the BMW manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina, November 4, 2019. Charles Mostoller | Reuters

Economic activity in the second quarter has been cut by more than half, according to a tracker employed by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The GDPNow outlook is now showing a 52.8% tumble, following data Monday that manufacturing in the U.S. remains firmly in decline and will weigh on investment and consumption. That data from the Institute for Supply Manufacturing showed just 43.1% of firms seeing expansion in May. Extrapolating from that data, the Atlanta Fed anticipates personal consumption expenditures, which make up 68% of the nation's gross domestic product to fall 58.1% in the April-to-June period. Gross private domestic investment, which accounts for 17% of GDP, is now projected to slide 62.6%. The GDPNow reading undergoes regular revisions and generally is more accurate as it gets closer to the end of the quarter, which in this case is June 30. The New York Fed's GDP Nowcast, which was last updated before the ISM release, estimates a 35.5% Q2 drop, while CNBC's Rapid Update survey of leading economists has a median 38% decline.

The one bright side of the even steeper slide is that it could point to a sharper recovery at least in the short term, said Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research. He projects the third quarter to see a 20% rebound followed by a 5% gain in the fourth quarter. After that, though, the situation gets cloudy.

A 'swoosh' for the long term