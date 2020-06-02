Biden slams Trump's response to George Floyd protests: 'More interested in power than principle'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing civil unrest across the nation Tuesday, calling it a "wake-up call" for America.

Biden slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the multiple crises plaguing the country, including the protests against police brutality and the coronavirus. Biden also laid out his own plan for police reform, and he pressed Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit the use of chokeholds by police.

"Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won't either. But I promise you this. I won't traffic in fear and division," Biden said. "I won't fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain."

The eight days of unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, prompted Trump to called for governors to use force when confronting protesters. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer was charged with third-degree murder. An independent autopsy found that asphyxiation was the cause of Floyd's death.

"'I can't breathe.' 'I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They're still being heard. They're echoing across this nation," said Biden.

"They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment – with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities," he added.

A White House spokesman declined to comment. The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, has previously said that he decided to run for the White House after hearing Trump say there were "fine people on both sides" of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched in 2017.