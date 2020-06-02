Biden slams Trump's response to George Floyd protests: 'More interested in power than principle'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing civil unrest across the nation Tuesday, calling it a "wake-up call" for America.
Biden slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the multiple crises plaguing the country, including the protests against police brutality and the coronavirus. Biden also laid out his own plan for police reform, and he pressed Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit the use of chokeholds by police.
"Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won't either. But I promise you this. I won't traffic in fear and division," Biden said. "I won't fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain."
The eight days of unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, prompted Trump to called for governors to use force when confronting protesters. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer was charged with third-degree murder. An independent autopsy found that asphyxiation was the cause of Floyd's death.
"'I can't breathe.' 'I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They're still being heard. They're echoing across this nation," said Biden.
"They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment – with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities," he added.
A White House spokesman declined to comment. The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, has previously said that he decided to run for the White House after hearing Trump say there were "fine people on both sides" of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched in 2017.
As the nation prepared for another night of violent protests on Monday, Trump threatened to deploy the active-duty U.S. military if states failed to quell the demonstrations.
He stopped short of invoking the Insurrection Act, an archaic law from 1807 that would allow Trump to deploy the military forces to respond to protests in cities across the country.
As of Monday morning, 23 states and the District of Columbia have mobilized more than 17,000 National Guard personnel in support of state and local authorities. More than 45,000 members of the National Guard are already supporting coronavirus response efforts at their governors' direction.
As the president spoke, riot police and military police outside the White House used tear gas to clear protesters out of Lafayette Square, a public square in front of the president's residence.
Once the protesters were forcibly cleared, Trump walked through the square and stood in front of St. John's Church, which had been set on fire by protesters the night before. The president stood in front of the church holding a Bible and then-later motioned for members of his Cabinet to stand alongside him for a photograph.
In a tweet Monday night, Biden slammed the Trump administration for staging the photo op as the nation's capital grappled with violence.
Biden addressed the move again in his remarks Tuesday, saying that Trump was more interested in "power than in principle."
"When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle," Biden said.
The former vice president also planned to draw a contrast between Trump's leadership style and his own, should he win the Oval Office.
"I'll do my job and take responsibility. I won't blame others. I'll never forget that the job isn't about me. It's about you," said Biden. "And I'll work to not only rebuild this nation. But to build it better than it was."