'Domination': Trump thanks self in tweet, takes credit for curbing DC, Minnesota protests over George Floyd death

Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning personally thanked himself on Twitter for what he said was the "Domination" and "overwhelming force" that kept relative peace on the streets of Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis the previous night after days of protests over the death of George Floyd at police hands.

Trump's boast came a day after police violently cleared the area of protesters in front of the White House with tear gas, flash grenades and batons so that the president could walk out and pose for photos at the nearby St. John's Episcopal Chapel.

Trump held a Bible aloft as cameras captured images of him standing grim-faced in front of the church, where priests and other religious workers were forced to flee the area by the authorities' actions. The church had been set on fire by protesters the night before.

"D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!)," he tweeted.

Before his church visit Monday, Trump had announced that he was mobilizing federal resources, both civilian and military, to respond to the protests. He said that if any city or state refused to take steps to defend lives and property he would deploy the U.S. military to those areas.

Trump in another Twitter post on Tuesday morning criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, whom the president derisively called "Fredo," after the inept Corleone family brother played by the late John Cazale in "The Godfather" movies.

Trump suggested that violence and looting seen on the streets of New York City on Monday night was the result of Gov. Cuomo's failure to accept the president's offer to deploy the National Guard there.