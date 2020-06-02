Options traders bet on even bigger gains for this stay-at-home sweetheart after earnings

Zoom Video has surged 150% this year, even with a slight pullback ahead of Tuesday afternoon's earnings report.

Shares of the video conferencing stock soared double digits after Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock to $150 on Monday. Options traders took the opportunity to bet on that big boost, plus a strong earnings report, sending the stay-at-home sweetheart soaring even higher.

"Zoom saw more than double the average daily call volume [Monday]. Right now, the options market is implying a move of about $30 higher or lower -- that's about 15%," Optimize Advisors CIO Michael Khouw said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

For the most part, speculation leaned toward the bullish side of that 15% implied move during Monday's session, and the day's most active contract was a bet on considerably more upside heading into the end of the week.

"Speculative options traders were betting the rally could continue," said Khouw. "The most active were the [June 5] weekly 200-calls. Those were trading for about $12. They actually closed substantially higher, because the stock closed very close to its highs."

The majority of those contracts changed hands when Zoom was trading around $202 per share, meaning their break-even price of $212 per share was just about 5% out of the money.

Since Zoom closed near its highs and those contracts increased in value, traders who got in on those contracts before their prices jumped could have turned around and sold them near Monday's close for a quick profit. Otherwise, they'll have the right to purchase Zoom for the price of $200 per share at any point before Friday's expiration.

Zoom was trading around $203 Tuesday afternoon, down 0.5%.

Disclaimer