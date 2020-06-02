One chipmaker could be best bet to ride high-beta rally, technician says

High-beta stocks have kicked into high gear in the past week. The SPHB high-beta ETF, which tracks stocks with higher volatility than the rest of the market, has rallied 10% in just over a week. By comparison, the S&P 500 has risen just over 3%. "I think it's very telling for the overall market that this S&P high-beta ETF which is kind of your gauge of more economically sensitive cyclicals [has] been outperforming the S&P low-volatility ETF which is your gauge of more safety defensive names not only since the March bottom but since the February peak as well," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

"This indicates to us that investors are embracing risk which we see as a trait of a bull market rally. So we expect this strength to continue," said Wald. One name that should ride that wave even higher is chipmaker Lam Research, he added. "The stock has been oscillating around its 200-day moving average for about the last two months now but we're seeing some signs that this consolidation is positioned to move higher and you're going to see a breakout at $282 resistance for Lam Research," said Wald.