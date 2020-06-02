Stock market live updates: Futures jump despite U.S. unrest, Zoom rises ahead of earnings

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on May 18, 2020 in New York City. Markets surged today as promising details of a potential COVID-19 vaccine were released and more European countries gradually re-opened after months of lockdown. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

8:02 am: Reopening stocks head higher

Shares of stocks poised to benefit from the economy reopening ticked higher in premarket trading on Tuesday. Airlines, cruise lines and casino stocks all rose, in hopes that the reopening will bring a return to travel demand. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped more than 3% and Carnival and Royal Caribbean gained more than 2%. American Airlines, Southwest and Alaska Air jumped 2% each and United and Delta rose about 1.5%. - Fitzgerald

7:45 am: Oil hits highest level in nearly three months

Oil moved higher on Tuesday, ahead of the meeting between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, where the current production cut policy will be discussed. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose 3% to hit $36.51 per barrel, its highest level since March 6. Meanwhile international benchmark Brent crude rose to $39.55, a level not seen since March 11. "OPEC+ cuts are clearly working with solid help from recovering crude oil demand, especially in Asia. An extension of the current cut levels will definitely be a further boost for the market. Not only will the market rebalance, but stock builds of oil will also feel some relief. Prices rise on this prospect and are set for higher levels if the cuts are indeed extended," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. "Bottom line is that the market is on a recovery path. If OPEC+ extends the high-level oil production cuts, that recovery will speed up and prices won't lag behind." —Stevens

7:47 am: Slack jumps after Cowen rates stock as outperform

Shares of Slack rose 3.8% in premarket trading after Cowen initiated the stock with an outperform rating and a $45 price target. The price target is 21% above where trading closed on Monday. The firm said in a note that the shift to working from home during the pandemic has expanded the potential market for Slack and that Wall Street is overly worried about competition from Microsoft Teams. Slack is set to report its fiscal first quarter results after the bell on Thursday. —Pound

7:35 am: Zoom moving higher ahead of earnings

Shares of Zoom Video gained 3% during Tuesday's premarket trading, ahead of the company's first quarter earnings results, which will be released after the market closes. According to estimates from FactSet, analysts are expecting the company to earn 9 cents per share, on $202.3 million in revenue. The stock gained 13.75% on Monday, hitting a new all-time high, and breaking above $200 for the first time. The video-conferencing company has seen its user base jump amid the coronavirus pandemic, and shares have gained 200% this year. –Stevens

7:34 am: Dow futures gain more than 100 points as Wall Street focuses on economy reopening