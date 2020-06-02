What history can tell us about how stock markets react to civil unrest

Protests over the killing of George Floyd are both "alarming" and "enormously important," analysts told CNBC on Tuesday, but it is unlikely the ongoing unrest will have a material impact on financial markets.

It comes after violent protests on Monday evening intermittently flared in New York City, Los Angeles and St. Louis, Missouri, though most of the demonstrations held overnight were peaceful.

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to bring in the military if states and cities failed to bring an end to the unrest.

Despite the tensions, market participants appeared to remain focused on the reopening of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points, or 0.3%, while the broader S&P 500 advanced 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1%.

"U.S. investors tend to exceptionalize these developments and not expect that there will be much turmoil, but we are certainly headed for more confrontation in my view," Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

When asked how the ongoing protests might impact the stock market, Fordham replied that historically, political unrest in developed markets hasn't had much impact on equity markets.

"Investors expect that, although this violence is alarming, that it will blow over and that the U.S. is a law and order country and things won't get further out of control," she said.

"We saw this in 1968, there was very little impact of what were much more violent, much more deadly protests so this isn't unusual."

Her comments come after dozens of major cities across the U.S. were placed under curfew overnight. The last time demonstrations on this scale were seen in some areas was in 1968, following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.