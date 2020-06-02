Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Lyft, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Zoom Video — The video conferencing platform's stock whipsawed in extended trading then fell 4% after the company released its first-quarter financial results. Zoom reported earnings of 20 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $328.2 million, while analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share with revenue of $202.7 million, according to Refinitiv. The company said it had about 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, a 354% increase from last year. Zoom also offered strong guidance at a time when many companies are withdrawing their financial outlooks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom anticipates adjusted earnings of 44 cents to 46 cents per share in the second quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated 11 cents per share. "The COVID-19 crisis has driven higher demand for distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom," said CEO Eric Yuan in a company statement.

Ambarella — The semiconductor company's stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after Ambarella provided its first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 4 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $54.6 million, while FactSet analysts expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $54.3 million.

CrowdStrike — Shares of the cyber-security company climbed 5% in extended trading after CrowdStrike provided its financial results for the first quarter. CrowdStrike said it had earnings of 2 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $178.1 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 6 cents per share with revenue of $165.4 million. The company also reported a 105% increase in subscription customers compared to last year and achieved non-GAAP operating profitability for the first time in its history, according to its earnings release.

Twitter — The social media giant's climbed 1% in extended trading after Twitter announced in an SEC filing that it had appointed Patrick Pichette as the new chair of its board of directors, taking over for Omid Kordestani, who stepped down as executive chairman of the company. Kordestani will remain on the board as a non-employee director.

Lyft — The ride-share company's stock jumped 4% in extended trading after the company provided a business update indicating that rides on its platform increased 26% in May versus April. The company also reported major ride growth in cities where social-distancing restrictions had been eased, according to the SEC filing.