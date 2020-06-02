Thai hotels are offering luxury quarantine packages as an alternative to state-funded isolation

Thailand is allowing five Bangkok hotels to offer luxury isolation packages as an alternative to the government-funded 14-day quarantine for returning travelers.

International passenger flights have been banned from entering Thailand until the end of June, but the government has chartered flights to repatriate citizens who have been stranded abroad amid the coronavirus crisis.

Anyone returning to the country is required to spend 14 days in state-designated quarantine facilities, most of which are hotels, with local media reporting that around 80,000 people have been quarantined to date.

Now, the Thai government has approved five hotels in the capital to provide packages for anyone wanting to self-fund a more premium isolation period.

Ranging from 32,000 Thai baht ($1,016) to 60,000 baht ($1,904) for a two-week stay, the resorts are offering perks like doctors' consultations and meals to Thai citizens and expat workers who return to the kingdom from overseas. It's currently unclear whether the offer will be extended to regular tourists when, and if, international passenger flights resume.