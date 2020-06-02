Trump's response to George Floyd protests could complicate efforts to shore up his Christian voter base

US President Donald Trump holds up a bible in front of St John's Episcopal church after walking across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. Brendan Smialowski | AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- In the past 24 hours, President Donald Trump has made two visits to Christian religious sites. On Monday, Trump visited an historic church near the White House, and on Tuesday he laid a wreath at a shrine in honor of Saint Pope John Paul II. Both events offered Trump an opportunity to highlight his administration's support for Christians in the United States and around the world. This has long been a priority for the president, who was elected in large part due to the support of white evangelical Protestants, 81% of whom voted for Trump in 2016. But in both instances, Monday night and Tuesday morning, Trump's visits were fraught with controversy. Rather than garner praise from prominent Christians, both events drew condemnation from the leaders of their respective denominations.They accused Trump of using holy spaces as political props. They also objected to Trump's demand that police and soldiers crack down on protests that have erupted across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 23.

St. John's Church

The more controversial of Trump's two visits was on Monday night. At around 6:30 p.m., riot police and military police abruptly and violently cleared out a peaceful crowd of protesters near the White House with pepper spray and rubber bullets, more than a half-hour before the start of a citywide curfew in Washington. While this was happening, Trump was giving a hastily arranged public address inside the White House Rose Garden, where he threatened to deploy active-duty troops to U.S. cities if local leaders did not succeed in quelling the protests, some of which have turned violent. At first it was unclear why police outside the White House were suddenly firing rubber bullets and throwing pepper spray canisters at protesters. But moments after Trump finished his address, the president and a retinue of staffers emerged from the White House gates, crossed the cleared-out square on foot, and arrived at St. John's Church. The historic Episcopal Church had suffered minor damage in protests the night before. Standing in front of the church, Trump held aloft a Bible that his daughter Ivanka Trump had reportedly brought with her from the White House. Brandishing the Bible like a sword, Trump posed for photographs with staff and said, "We have the greatest country in the world, we'll keep it nice and safe." The White House group included top military officers dressed in battle fatigues, Cabinet secretaries, Secret Service snipers and West Wing aides. After the photos, they all walked back to the White House through a phalanx of riot police.

Protestors hold up signs as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (at rear) and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine while protests continue against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

The Park Police later said that the escalation in tactics at Lafayette Park was triggered by protesters throwing things at the police, and was unrelated to Trump's walk moments later. The Trump campaign also later directed reporters to the Park Police statement. But at St. John's Church, the clergy and parishioners said they were shocked. No one had told them the president would be visiting their church, and it soon emerged that some of the people who were forcibly removed to clear the square for were clergy members affiliated with St. John's.

'Outraged' clergy

The Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of Washington, told the Religion News Service Trump's event left her "outraged." "The symbolism of him holding a Bible … as a prop and standing in front of our church as a backdrop when everything that he has said is antithetical to the teachings of our traditions and what we stand for as a church — I was horrified," she said. The Rt. Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said in a statement: "This evening, the President of the United States stood in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, lifted up a Bible, and had pictures of himself taken. In so doing, he used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes. This was done in a time of deep hurt and pain in our country, and his action did nothing to help us or to heal us." On Capitol Hill Tuesday, even loyal Republicans struggled to defend Trump's apparent photo op. "I don't think I've ever been to an event where I've stood outside a building and held up a Bible like that before, and I'm a person who reads the Bible every day," Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford told reporters. "I don't think I've ever done that, so it didn't make sense in that context. Visiting that site, I thought was significant," Lankford said. "The time, I didn't think was helpful. If [Trump had] gone the next morning, when there weren't folks out there, that would have been a better time." Any suggestion of a schism between the White House and faith communities right now comes at a particularly fraught time for Trump's reelection campaign. A series of recent polls show the president losing ground among Christian voters, and they have reportedly triggered alarm bells within the Trump 2020 campaign. Christians have long been a pillar of Trump's political base, with white evangelical Christians making up a major slice of the U.S. electorate, roughly one-quarter of all voters in 2016. But this year Christians may be especially important to Trump because his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, is currently leading in both national polls and in most battleground state polls. Biden has also shown that, as a candidate, he can cut into Trump's support among white, working-class voters, making voters who reliably vote Republican, like evangelical Christians, all the more important in Trump's path to victory.

Catholic shrine

After his controversial trip to St. John's on Monday, Trump had two more scheduled events on Tuesday designed to highlight his administration's support for Christians.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters

First, Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited a shrine in Northeast Washington, erected to honor the late Pope John Paul II. The shrine is not operated directly by the Catholic Church, but by the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal organization known for its conservative political bent. But just as Trump was arriving at the shrine, Washington's Catholic Archbishop, Wilton Gregory, slammed Trump's visit in a statement to the press. "I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree," Gregory said. "Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth," Gregory said. "He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace." Later in the day, Trump signed an Executive Order at the White House directing the Secretary of State to dedicate taxpayer funds to protecting and promoting "religious freedom" abroad. "Religious freedom" is a phrase and an issue that has been embraced by evangelical Christians in the United States. In practice, it usually refers to protecting Christian minorities in majority Muslim nations.

Trump's history of stumbles