Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lululemon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Lululemon to equal weight from overweight.
  • Cowen initiated Slack as outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank reinstated LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics as buy.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $230 from $198.
  • JPMorgan named Sirius XM a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on PayPal to $183 from $147.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Microsoft to $250 from $205.
  • Odeon Capital upgraded Citi to buy from hold
A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Microsoft to $250 from $205

Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock and said it thinks the company's market cap can top $2 trillion in the next few years as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates a move to the cloud.

"We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has created a Zeitgeist moment for the cloud as a whole— changing CIOs' cloud strategies forever (i.e., a 'no-cloud' strategy has officially become a 'no-go')—from which we expect Microsoft Azure to disproportionately benefit as the 'enterprise cloud.' Our thesis on Azure remains that Microsoft is narrowing the dollar revenue gap to #1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) and widening the gap to #3 Google Cloud."

Cowen initiated Slack as outperform

Cowen said in its initiation of the business online messaging company that the coronavirus and work from home environment are a "major catalyst to accelerate adoption."

"We are modeling 26% billings growth, above consensus at 22%, but we see significant upside potential to our forecasts. Our checks suggest WORK has seen a material uplift in new customer generation & expansion activity, and against a conservative guide, we think a more robust beat & raise will buck recent trends and demonstrate acceleration in market adoption and help drive a re-rate in the stock."