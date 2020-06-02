Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lululemon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs & more

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock and said it thinks the company's market cap can top $2 trillion in the next few years as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates a move to the cloud.

"We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has created a Zeitgeist moment for the cloud as a whole— changing CIOs' cloud strategies forever (i.e., a 'no-cloud' strategy has officially become a 'no-go')—from which we expect Microsoft Azure to disproportionately benefit as the 'enterprise cloud.' Our thesis on Azure remains that Microsoft is narrowing the dollar revenue gap to #1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) and widening the gap to #3 Google Cloud."

Read more about this call here.