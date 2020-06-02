Watch live: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus amid national protests

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak on the heels of protests across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Monday, Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an 11 p.m. curfew for the city to prevent violence and property damage. In a statement, de Blasio and Cuomo said the NYPD would also double its presence and deploy to areas where violence and property damage occurred during Sunday night's protests — specifically in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn.

De Blasio announced earlier Tuesday that the curfew, now starting at 8 p.m., would be extended through the rest of the week.

Cuomo said Monday that some of the violent actions taken by the NYPD have exacerbated the problem, he said.

"There are videos of some NYPD actions that are very disturbing. There are videos of NYPD cars driving into a crowd that are very disturbing. Pulling a mask down off of a person to pepper spray them. Throwing a woman to the ground. It's on video. It's on video," he said.

Just one week before New York City, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, is set to ease restrictions, Cuomo said the Floyd protests that rocked the city over the weekend threaten to spread infection. He warned these gatherings could infect "hundreds and hundreds" of people.

