Top bank analyst Mike Mayo says bank stocks are rising because of the 'three G's'

Mike Mayo, Managing Director and Sr. Banking Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, appears on CNBC's The Exchange on Dec. 9th, 2019.

One of the top banking sector analysts on Wall Street said Tuesday that the big bank stocks are in a strong position as their stocks have climbed in recent weeks.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF climbed again on Tuesday and has risen nearly 20% since May 13 in the face of widespread unemployment and concerns about small businesses going under. Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo said on "Halftime Report" that there is a reason to believe the bank stocks could go even higher.