This is a lucrative — but little-used — unemployment benefit: 'It's a complete windfall'

A woman passes a hair salon ready to reopen in Arlington, Virginia, on May 28.

The federal expansion of jobless benefits has made one part of the unemployment system especially lucrative for both workers and business.

But many aren't taking advantage.

The niche in question — work-sharing programs, also known as shared-work or short-time compensation programs — offers a way for financially stressed businesses to avoid laying off workers. These workers stand to get a financial benefit.

Here's how it works: A business reduces hours for all or a segment of its staff. Workers get a pro-rated unemployment benefit from the state as a way to recoup lost wages, plus the enhanced benefit the federal government is paying through July.

Work-sharing programs make sense for many businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially as states begin to reopen their economies in phases and businesses may not be able to reopen at full capacity, economists said.

The CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief law enacted in March, provides an additional incentive.

Workers participating in work-sharing programs would get the $600-a-week unemployment enhancement created by the CARES Act, in addition to their reduced wages and pro-rated state unemployment benefit.

The arrangement can be more profitable for many workers compared with their regular paychecks or traditional unemployment checks, according to economists. The programs may also help usher in a speedier economic recovery since they could help businesses ramp up activity more quickly once conditions improve, they said.

Here's an example provided by Michigan's state workforce agency:

A manufacturer laid off 100 workers as a result of Covid-19. Employees made $1,000 a week pre-pandemic. The business wants to restart operations but bring them back at 70% capacity.