Steve King gets ousted, and key 2020 contests are set in Tuesday's primary elections

Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican known for racist remarks, lost his primary election Tuesday on a night when states across the country voted.
The congressman, removed from House committees last year after he questioned why the phrases "white nationalist" and "white supremacist" were "offensive," fell short against Randy Feenstra, a GOP state senator. Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in 2018 but likely faces a tougher race without the incumbent on the ballot.
During his 17 years in Congress representing the 4th District, King has repeatedly made racist comments about immigrants and helped to fuel nativist elements in the GOP. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, he claimed no "subgroup" contributed as much to civilization as white people.
The race between King and Feenstra was not the only major contest on the ballot Tuesday as seven states and Washington, D.C., held primaries. From Iowa to Montana and New Mexico, Americans voted in key races — with a larger-than-usual emphasis on mail-in ballots as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.