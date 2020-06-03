Japan jumps 2% as optimism over reopening economies buoys investor sentiment in Asia

Stocks in Asia jumped in Wednesday morning trade, with optimism over the reopening of economies as authorities ease coronavirus-induced lockdown measures continuing to keep investor sentiment afloat.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains among the region's major markets, jumping 2.05% in early trade as shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing surged 3.63%. The Topix index also added 1.39%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.37% as shares of automaker Hyundai Motor soared about 4%

Shares in Australia also edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.76%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.49% higher.

Developments surrounding the reopening of economies likely continued to be monitored by investors on Wednesday.

"Investor remain on an optimistic mood, squarely focused on the prospect of economies reopening supported by COVID-19 stats that broadly speaking continue to suggest reopening plans remain on track," analysts at National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

On the economic data front, Australia's first quarter GDP print is expected to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.