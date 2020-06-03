What to watch today: Dow set to build on two-session rally and back-to-back monthly gains

Dow futures were pointing to an advance at this morning's open as investors remained focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy despite civil unrest across the nation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday logged a second straight day of gains, after last month's 4.2% rally and April's 11% surge. (CNBC)



As of Tuesday's close, the Dow and S&P 500 were both up more than 40% from their coronavirus lows on March 23. The Nasdaq was up nearly 45% over the same period and extended its year-to-date gain to 7%. The S&P 500 and the Dow cut their 2020 losses to about 4.6% and 9.8%, respectively. (CNBC)

American companies reduced their work forces by another 2.76 million positions in May as the coronavirus pandemic continued to slice through the U.S. economy, according to a report Wednesday from ADP. Economists had expected nearly 8.8 million private-sector job losses. (CNBC)



As for the economy in the second quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracker estimates an almost 53% contraction. The GDPNow reading undergoes regular revisions as more economic data comes in, and it's generally more accurate as the end of the quarter approaches, which in this case is June 30. (CNBC)



* Fed economist: Negative interest rates could be needed for a 'V-shaped' recovery (CNBC)

Two measures of the American services economy in May are out this morning: Markit releases its services index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and 15 minutes later the Institute for Supply Management issues its nonmanufacturing index. Also at 10 a.m. ET, the government releases April factory orders. (CNBC)

Home loan volume is getting stronger each week as buyers rush back into the market, hoping to get their hands on what the few houses up for sale. Mortgage applications rose 5% last week, and they were a stunning 18% higher than last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. (CNBC)

Warner Music (WMG) priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, compared to the expected $23 to $26 range, and also upsized the offering to 77 million shares from the original 70 million. The stock is set to debut on Nasdaq today, in the largest initial public offering of 2020. (Reuters)