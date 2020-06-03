Esper is still Defense secretary 'as of right now,' White House says after reports say Trump was angry with him

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Mark Esper, U.S. Secretary of Defense, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper was still in his post, the White House said Wednesday, even as reports said President Donald Trump was displeased with the Pentagon chief's public disagreement over the Insurrection Act.

"I would say if he loses confidence in Secretary Esper I'm sure you all will be the first to know. As of right now, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper, and should the president lose faith, we will all learn about that in the future," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a press briefing.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

In an extraordinary break with Trump, Esper told reporters Wednesday at the Pentagon that he did not support the invoking the Insurrection Act, a law from 1807 that would allow Trump to deploy active-duty U.S. troops to respond to civil unrest stemming from protests against police brutality across the country.

"I say this not only as Secretary of Defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard, the option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations now," Esper said.

"I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act," he added.

McEnany responded by saying that Trump has the "sole authority" to move forward with the measure. "If he chooses to use it he will do it," she said of the Insurrection Act.