Facebook invests in Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Gojek but won't reveal its stake

Facebook has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing and food delivery company, Gojek.

The U.S. tech giant did not want to reveal the size of its investment when contacted by CNBC, but Facebook said in a blog post Tuesday evening that it underscores the company's efforts to help bring small businesses online.

"This investment will support Facebook and Gojek's shared goal of empowering businesses and driving financial inclusion across the archipelago," Matt Idema, WhatsApp's chief operating officer, said in the blog post.

"WhatsApp helps small businesses communicate with customers and make sales, and together with Gojek, we believe we can bring millions of people into Indonesia's growing digital economy," Idema said.

Gojek did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comments.

The investment into Gojek follows a $5.7 billion investment Facebook made in April to India's Jio Platforms — the digital subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

That investment gave the social network a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms at a pre-money enterprise value of $65.95 billion.