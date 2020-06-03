'One of the best quarters in software history.' What major analysts had to say about Zoom Video's earnings

Eric Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications, at right, speaks with Jay Heller, head of capital markets & initial public offering execution of Nasdaq, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 18, 2019.

Zoom Video has been one of the hottest stocks of the pandemic era, and its first quarter results still managed to leave Wall Street analysts stunned.

The video conferencing company reported adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents on $328.2 million of revenue. Analysts expected 9 cents per share and $202.7 million of revenue, according to Refinitiv.

The stock is already up more than 200% year to date and has nearly doubled since the beginning of March, when the forced closure of non-essential businesses in many cities created a work-from-home boom.