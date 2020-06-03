HSBC's Asia chief backs China security law for Hong Kong

A pedestrian walks past illuminated signage for HSBC Holdings Plc displayed outside a bank branch in the Central district of Hong Kong, China.

HSBC's top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing China's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, the bank confirmed on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender.

Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong signed the petition and HSBC itself "respects and supports all laws that stabilise Hong Kong's social order", the bank said in a post on social media in China.

Now Europe's largest bank, HSBC has its origins in Hong Kong, a British colony until 1997. It had previously avoided weighing in on the political situation there in recent months, while facing increased calls in Chinese state media to make its position clear.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment beyond the contents of the post.

Wong, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory body in China, told the official Xinhua news agency in an interview published on Wednesday he hoped the law could bring stability to Hong Kong.

HSBC moved its headquarters to London in 1993, but Hong Kong is still its biggest market. It has invested billions of dollars in China to grow its market share in the world's second-largest economy, and it has become harder for the bank to toe an apolitical line as it faces criticism from both the pro- and anti-Beijing camps.

"The U.S. no longer considers Hong Kong autonomous from China and there are risks that HSBC becomes a political football after Peter Wong's declaration of support for the new national security law," Will Howlett, analyst at HSBC shareholder Quilter Cheviot, said.