Jim Cramer: Investors are rotating into and out of these stocks

Wall Street roared on Wednesday as investors saw more signs of some sense of economic "normalcy," CNBC's Jim Cramer said after the market closed.

"Normalcy is shop until you drop. And today's action says that's exactly where we're headed," the "Mad Money" host said.

The major averages were lifted by the release of job market data that was better than feared. ADP and Moody's Analytics showed that private payrolls dropped by 2.76 million in May, less than a third of the 8.75 million that was predicted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 527 points, or 2.05%, to 26,269.89 at the close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.36% and 0.78%, respectively. The latter, which is loaded with technology components, is now within 140 points of its record close in February, prior to the coronavirus-induced market meltdown.

Cramer said there was a "wholesale shift" in what stocks investors are buying on hopes of a V-shaped recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Today, we cheered when we saw that ADP report, even though it could potentially be an aberration, a number that's too bullish," he said. "We'll find out for sure on Friday when we get the Labor Department's nonfarm payroll report."