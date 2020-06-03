Mark Cuban: 'There is no quick fix' to systemic racism but white people 'need to change'

Mark Cuban says it's "a moral imperative" for white people in America to change their behaviors and mindsets in order to address racism.

"Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change," the billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Cuban's tweet also included a link to an open letter written by Emerson College president M. Lee Pelton, who is a black man. The letter discusses Pelton's personal experiences with racism in American and the "persistent structural racism that under girds American society and permits the police and others to kill black people."

"This is not one man's story," Cuban wrote in the tweet, referring to Pelton's letter. "This is almost every black man's story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It's a moral imperative."

Cuban previously joined a handful of Mavericks players over the weekend in Dallas at a gathering to protest police brutality and honor the memory of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death, which has been ruled a homicide by an official autopsy and resulted in charges being brought against four Minnesota police officers, sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.