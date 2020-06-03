Dallas Mavericks CEO to leaders: 'This is our moment. Don't miss it'

Amid protests across the country against the treatment of black Americans, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, and as some U.S. cities impose curfews due to incidents of looting and violence, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall is urging business leaders across America to speak up. And more importantly, to listen to their employees.

"This is our moment. Don't miss it. Let's get it right this time," Marshall, the first black female CEO of an NBA team, wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Marshall, who spent nearly four decades at AT&T, including as its chief diversity officer, was hired by Mark Cuban to help clean up the Mavericks organization's work culture in 2018 after an investigation revealed decades of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct issues.

Marshall says she has seen many racial injustices throughout her life. (She previously told CNBC Make It how, as the first African American cheerleader the University of California, Berkeley in the late '70s, she personally coped with negative comments about her skin color by praying and focusing on her work, and how she experienced code-switching while working her way up the corporate ladder.)

But Floyd's May 25 death while a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes is different, she says.

"I think we have a generation that just says we're not going to tolerate it anymore. Enough is enough and they are bringing attention to it," Marshall tells CNBC Make It.

Here's Marshall's advice for leaders — and everyone else — on how to manage and help create change during this especially difficult time: "I'm talking to everybody, because we all have a role to play in this," Marshall says.