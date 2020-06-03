Morgan Stanley says Apple could climb to $340 thanks to 'strong' App Store sales

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Robust App Store sales will buoy Apple's revenues this quarter and could lead its stock higher over the next year as the company's services segment continues to post healthier top-line growth, Morgan Stanley told clients Wednesday.

Analyst Katy Huberty wrote that preliminary data show that App Store sales grew 39% in May, representing the strongest year-over-year growth for the platform since April 2017.

Quarter to date through May, App Store net sales are up 35% year over year, far outpacing Morgan Stanley's forecast of 18% growth for the entire June quarter.