Oil prices hit 3-month highs on expectations OPEC+ will extend deepest-ever production cuts

Oil prices continued to march higher on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising above $40 a barrel on expectations some of the world's most powerful oil producers will reach a deal to extend supply cuts.

OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group of oil producers sometimes referred to as OPEC+, are expected to hold their next meeting on Thursday.

It comes after OPEC member Algeria, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the group, proposed that the meeting should be brought forward from the original date of June 9-10.

In April, OPEC+ agreed to cut oil production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (b/d), approximately 10% of global output. The move was designed to prop up prices as the coronavirus pandemic led to an unprecedented collapse in oil demand.

The production cuts began on May 1 and are set to run through to the end of June. Under the current deal, the cuts will then be tapered back to 7.7 million b/d from July through to the end of 2020, and 5.8 million b/d from January 2021 through to April 2022.

Brent crude futures traded at $40.33 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its highest level since March 6 and up around 1.9% for the session. The international benchmark jumped over 3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures stood at $37.76 during morning deals, up over 2.5%. The contract also rose to its highest level since early March, building on gains of nearly 4% in the previous session.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks, rebounding from the lows of April amid optimism about an economic recovery in China and as other economies seek to tentatively relax lockdown measures.