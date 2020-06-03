Remember the 'yellow vests'? Now, Italy is seeing an 'orange vests' movement that says coronavirus pandemic doesn't exist

Activists of the new political movement "Orange Vests" (Gilet Arancioni) protest during a demonstration against the Italian Government for the economic problems the country is having due to the coronavirus pandemic as phase two of the lifting lockdown exit plan continues on June 2, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Remember the "yellow vests" movement that brought France to a standstill in late 2018? Now, Italy is seeing its own grassroots, anti-government, populist movement: The "Orange Vests" or "Gilet Arancioni."

Hundreds of protesters wearing orange vests or jackets gathered in Rome on Tuesday, chanting "Liberta'!" ("Liberty!") to protest the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and calling for it to resign.

Described as a "rightist-libertarian" and "turbo populist" movement by the Italian media and modeling themselves on the yellow-vested anti-government movement seen in France, the leader of the "Orange Vests," former Carabinieri General Antonio Pappalardo, has said that the coronavirus pandemic did not exist.

"The pandemic does not exist, it's total bulls--t," Pappalardo told a rally in Bari on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA reported. "The coronavirus is not lethal, it only kills the already sick over 80s. Enough with the lies and falsehoods, you have terrified the Italian people," he reportedly said.

Similar demonstrations were seen in Milan and small rallies in other regional capitals at the weekend. Speaking to a crowd of orange-vested supporters on Tuesday in Rome's Piazza del Popolo — many of whom were defying a government order to maintain social distancing and to wear masks in busy public spaces — Pappalardo made similar claims, alluding to a high-profile doctor who said at the weekend that the virus "no longer exists clinically."

"Now virologists also say that this coronavirus is nonsense," Pappalardo told the crowd as he argued against the use of masks. In addition, Pappalardo called for Italy to return to using its former currency, the lira.