Robinhood clients bought into these stocks during the coronavirus market rout

Younger investors jumped at the opportunity to make money off of the coronavirus sell-off.

Millennial-favored trading app Robinhood saw a flood of new clients during the Covid-19 market sell-off and many clients were buying into the same pandemic-related stocks.

"We see a lot of buying activity of specifically industries that were impacted by the pandemic," Robinhood co-founder and co-CEO Vladimir Tenev said at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday.