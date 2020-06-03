Snap can now create 'dynamic' ads automatically for brands in global rollout

Snap has extended a type of automated advertising to companies around the globe, in a move that aims to make it easier for retailers and brands to sell products to relevant consumers via the Snapchat app.

Dynamic Product Ads (DPAs) will allow a business to effectively upload its catalog to Snap, before products are automatically put into a template and then shown to relevant app users. If a product's price or availability changes, the ads will automatically update in real time, meaning less admin for advertisers.

Wednesday marks the rollout of DPAs in international markets such as the U.K., Germany, the Middle East and Australia having already been launched in the U.S. in October. Both Google and Facebook offer brands dynamic ads already.

British apparel brand Topshop, as well as Adidas and online fashion retailer Farfetch have been part of beta testing for the new ad format on Snap, the company said in an emailed release.