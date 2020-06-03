Stock futures idle as S&P 500 looks to extend longest winning streak since February

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, April 26, 2020.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady at the start of the overnight session Wednesday evening on the heels of yet another robust day on Wall Street and amid one the market's strongest rebounds on record.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 1 point, indicating an opening loss of about 20 points when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 futures were also fairly muted though Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to an opening decline of about 0.2%.

The overnight moves Wednesday evening followed sharp gains on Wall Street over the last several sessions and a historic start to June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday leaped 527.24 points, or 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.4%, pushing each index's month-over-month rally to 10.7% and 10.3%, respectively.

Wednesday's gains led the Dow to a three-day winning streak and put the blue-chip index up 3.49% over the first three trading days of the month. The S&P 500 notched its first four-day winning streak since early February.

The Nasdaq 100 index, which tracks the 100-largest nonfinancial companies in the Nasdaq Composite, rose 0.5% to close 0.3% below a record set on Feb. 19. The index has rallied more than 43% from an intraday low set on March 23. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, is just 1.58% below its all-time high.