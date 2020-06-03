UK agrees to cloud deal with Google for public sector discounts

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

The U.K. government has signed an agreement with Google that will grant public sector bodies a discount on the tech giant's cloud services.

Google's cloud unit said Wednesday that it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the government agency tasked with procuring commercial services for the public sector.

The deal will allow public sector organizations like government departments, local councils and National Health Service (NHS) bodies to obtain a discount based on what their estimated spending on Google's cloud platform would be for the next two years.

"This is a significant milestone for us, as we see the results of our focused investment in cloud services and solutions primed and tailored for the public sector," said Mark Palmer, Google Cloud's head of public sector EMEA.

"The U.K. public sector is a major focus for Google Cloud, and this is an opportunity to further support Her Majesty's government in their digital transformation."