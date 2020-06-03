U.S. and China are not in a new 'Cold War,' says a former diplomat

Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, they are not in a new "Cold War," a former Singapore senior diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said Wednesday.

From trade and technology conflicts to the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and a new law in Hong Kong, the world's two largest economies are currently embroiled in disagreements on several fronts.

"I don't think they are on an inevitable collision course. People forget one big factor — and that's the nuclear factor. There is a state of nuclear deterrence, and that makes war by design highly improbable," said Kausikan dismissing outright conflict between the two world powers.

"Doesn't mean it cannot happen by accident, but it is improbable," said Kausikan, who was formerly Singapore's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and previously served as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore.

"On the other hand, I don't think it is the new 'cold war,'" he said, pointing out that Russia, the former Soviet Union, and the U.S. were "only very tangentially connected" economically.

In comparison, China and the U.S. right now are so enmeshed and much more interconnected that both sides will find it very hard to decouple.

While China has played up the current protests in the U.S. with the state media sometimes taking jibes, China is not unaware of its own problems, Kausikan told CNBC.

"They are probably enjoying the show, but I don't think they are without worries of their own," said Kausikan, who is currently the chairman of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

More than the U.S., China needs economic performance to legitimize the Communist Party's rule, he said.

With global economic performance battered by the coronavirus pandemic, hitting demand hard, Chinese growth cannot really recover till the rest of the world does, he said, and that will hurt social mobility.