Watch live: Minnesota AG announces new charges against cops in George Floyd's death

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces criminal charges against four cops involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Court records show that three former Minneapolis police officers on Wednesday were criminally charged in connection with the death.

Derek Chauvin, a fourth former officer who had already been charged with third-degree murder in the case, is now charged with second-degree murder, according to the records.

The three ex-cops, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, along with Chauvin, arrested Floyd on Memorial Day on the suspicion that Floyd passed a counterfeit bill. They were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin, who is white, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video footage emerged showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed, crying out that he could not breathe.

Floyd's death has led to widespread protests across the country, with organizers and demonstrators calling for law enforcement to be held accountable.

