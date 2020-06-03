[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak as thousands of demonstrators continue to protest across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said mass protests in cities across the U.S. could threaten the state's progress in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

New coronavirus hospitalizations across New York hit an all-time low since the beginning of the outbreak at a three-day average of 154 on Monday, according to Cuomo. However, health officials warn that the outcome of days of protests in massive groups of people could show an increase in case numbers.

"I know a lot of the protesters are so annoyed they don't want to hear about Covid anymore," Cuomo said. "'Covid is yesterday's news.' No, Covid is still a problem. Covid still kills also, so be mindful and respectful of that."

The governor also slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday for not deploying enough police officers to stem looting after a night of widespread property destruction and hundreds of arrests.

"I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I believe he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don't think they've used enough police to address the situation," Cuomo said.

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn and Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.

