Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Zoom, Royal Caribbean & more

Jefferies said in its upgrade of the toy maker that it sees an opportunity for the stock to "outperform" in the second half.

"Following a conversation with mgmt, channel checks and our analysis of web traffic and tend data, we have greater confidence in 2H stability and see an oppty for MAT outperform modeled EBITDA in 2020. While we don't think the company will achieve its original $575-$600M 2020 EBITDA target, we do think it's possible MAT will beat current consensus at $466M. We believe that the June Q is likely to mark a low, while sales growth and cost savings could surprise to the upside. "