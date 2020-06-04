Asia stocks set to rise as optimism remains over economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open as optimism over the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued to keep investor sentiment afloat.

Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,925, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,613.76.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to start their trading day in positive territory. The SPI futures contract was at 5,999, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,941.60.

On the economic data front, Australia retail sales for April is set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.