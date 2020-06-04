Asia stocks set to rise as optimism remains over economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open as optimism over the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued to keep investor sentiment afloat.
Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,925, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,613.76.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to start their trading day in positive territory. The SPI futures contract was at 5,999, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,941.60.
On the economic data front, Australia retail sales for April is set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 527.24 points to close at 26,29.89 while the S&P 500 gained 1.4% to end its trading day at 3,122.87. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 9,682.91. Wednesday's gains led the Dow to a three-day winning streak while the S&P 500 notched its first four-day winning streak since early February.
The moves on Wall Street came as a Wednesday report from ADP showed private payrolls stateside falling by 2.76 million in May — much less than the 8.75 million expected from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
"The notion that the worst of the Covid-19 economic slump may well be behind us gained credence over the past 24 hours with encouraging data releases from China, Europe and the US," Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.276 following its slide from levels above 98 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.97 per dollar after weakening sharply earlier this week from levels below 108. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6922, following its rise from levels below $0.68 seen earlier in the trading week.
What's on tap for Thursday: