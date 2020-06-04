Gap's sales fall 43% as retailer takes hit from coronavirus pandemic; shares dive

A view of Gap Clothing Store in Times Square in New York City USA during the coronavirus pandemic on May 9, 2020 in New York City.

Gap Inc.'s first-quarter sales fell 43%, the clothing maker reporter Thursday, as its stores were shut for much of the period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Sonia Syngal said in a statement that sales continued to decline into May, after the first quarter ended, but the retailer had online growth of more than 100% during the month.

Its shares were falling around 6% in after-hours trading on the news.

Here's how the company did during its fiscal first quarter ended May 2:

Loss per share: $2.51

Revenue: $2.11 billion

Gap reported a net loss of $932 million, or $2.51 per share, compared with a profit of $227 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales fell to $2.11 billion from $3.71 billion a year ago. It said e-commerce sales were up 13% year over year during the quarter.

The company did not break out its same-store sales due to the temporary store closures.

Analysts were calling for Gap to lose 67 cents per share on revenue of $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data. However, it is difficult to compare reported earnings to analyst estimates for the quarter because of the impact of the pandemic.

The crisis forced Gap to close all of its stores, which hurt its ability to generate revenue. Without cash coming in the door, Gap stopped paying rent. The retailer is the largest non-anchor tenant in terms of the rent it pays to Simon Property Group, the biggest U.S. mall owner. And Simon is now suing Gap for not paying rent, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Gap is not providing a 2020 financial outlook at this time.

As of Thursday's market close, Gap shares are down more than 31% this year. The company has a market cap of $4.5 billion.

