'Big George' and banana sandwiches: Floyd family shares memories at emotional Minneapolis memorial

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to the remains of George Floyd awaiting a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George Floyd's extended family shared their memories of "Big George" and called for justice during emotional remarks on Thursday at Floyd's Minneapolis memorial service.

The event, which was attended by friends and family but streamed live to the public, marked the first time that many Americans learned about the personality and life of the man whose death in the custody of Minneapolis police officers last week has spurred days of protests in dozens of cities across the country.

"He was teaching us how to be a man because he was in this world before us," Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's youngest brother, said at the service. "I want you guys to know that, he would stand up against any injustice anywhere," he said.

Philonise Floyd, another one of Floyd's brothers, said his brother was "like a general."

"Every day, he walks outside, there would be a line of people...wanting to greet him, wanting to have fun with him," Philonise Floyd said.

"We came up together. We didn't have much. Our mom did what she could. We would sleep in the same beds. Play video games together. Go outside and play football. I used to say to myself, man, you can't throw, you can't throw the ball, because the ball never came to me," Philonise Floyd said.

He added that his brother had several nicknames — Big George, Big Floyd, Georgie Porgie — and eclectic eating habits.

"We made banana mayonnaise sandwiches together — it was a family thing," Philonise Floyd said.

Several more services are expected in the coming days in North Carolina and Texas. Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston on Tuesday.

His memorial service, hosted at North Central University, comes one day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that all four former police officers involved in Floyd's violent arrest will face charges.

Three of those officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were arraigned on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter nearly simultaneously with the memorial service. Their bail was set at up to $1 million each.

A fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Ellison added a second-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

The second-degree murder charge and the aiding and abetting charges each carry maximum sentences of 40 years in prison upon conviction, though actual sentences often fall short of the max.

"It's going to take a united effort fighting in the courtroom and outside the courtroom to get justice for George Floyd," Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd's family, said at the memorial service.

All four police officers were fired shortly after video footage of Floyd's arrest, taken by bystanders, circulated last week. The footage shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd, who is handcuffed, cries out that he cannot breathe.

At one point, Floyd also told the officers that "I'm about to die," according to the charging documents filed Wednesday.

Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, including for nearly three minutes after Floyd became unresponsive, according to the documents.

The other officers assisted in pinning Floyd to the ground and kept bystanders from interfering.

The civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered Floyd's eulogy on Thursday, said that "George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks."

"Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck," Sharpton said.

"We were smarter than the underfunded schools you put us in, but you had your knee on our neck," Sharpton said. "We could run corporations and not hustle in the street, but you had your knee on our neck. We had creative skills, we could do whatever anybody else could do, but we couldn't get your knee off our neck."

