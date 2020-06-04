George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis set for when 3 cops appear in court to face new charges in 'I can't breathe' death

General view of George Floyd's memorial site during the first morning after all four officers involved have been criminally charged in Floyd's death following over a week of nation-wide protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 4, 2020.

A memorial for George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked days of nationwide protests, is set to begin Thursday afternoon around the same time that three ex-cops are due to appear in court to face charges of aiding and abetting his alleged murder.

The memorial in Minneapolis, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET, is the first in several planned events to honor Floyd, which will conclude with his funeral in Houston on Tuesday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a New York civil rights activist and the president of the National Action Network, will deliver the eulogy at the memorial Thursday at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. The service will be livestreamed, with in-person attendance limited to family and friends.

Fifteen minutes before the memorial is due to start, three former Minneapolis police officers will be arraigned on new charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The three — 26-year-old J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, 37, and 34-year-old Tou Thao — assisted a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, in Floyd's arrest May 25, on suspicion that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase. The murder-related charge they face carries a maximum possible prison sentence of 40 years if they are convicted.