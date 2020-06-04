Google reorg puts several major teams under new Search head Prabhakar Raghavan

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Google announced a reorganization on Thursday in which execs that lead its Search, Assistant and Ads business segments will report to new Search head Prabhakar Raghavan.

Raghavan will report directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

The move comes as Google expects a potential hit from antitrust regulators who have targeted its Search, Ads and Android business units. The U.S. Department of Justice and nearly 50 Attorneys are expected to bring a lawsuit in the next few months and have discussed actions of potentially breaking up the company.

"For some time now, I've been thinking about how we could bring the voice of the user more clearly into our products so we can be more helpful to them," Pichai said in an email to employees Thursday, which Search Engine Land first reported and Google confirmed to CNBC.

"I think we've done this well in the context of the Covid crisis, delivering useful information and experiences across so many products and surfaces. While there are many separate teams working on different parts of the user journey, from the user's perspective, it's just Google helping."

Google declined to comment further on the changes.