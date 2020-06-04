Hackers target the newly unemployed, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton breaks down the newest trend in cybercrime: targeting millions of unemployed Americans with phishing scams.

Here's what you missed:



American Airlines and other carriers are adding summer flights as passengers slowly return

Slowly, the airline business is coming back to life as carriers set schedules for July that include more flights. The latest is American Airlines, which says it plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July, up dramatically from May when it flew 20% of its schedule from a year earlier. "We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand. After a careful review of the data, we've built a July schedule to match," Vasu Raja, senior vice president of network strategy at American Airlines, said in a release announcing the airline's schedule.

ZoomInfo rockets over 60% in first tech IPO of Covid-19 era

In the first tech IPO since the coronavirus shut down much of the U.S. economy, ZoomInfo soared more than 60% in its Nasdaq debut Thursday, underscoring investors' ongoing appetite for high-growth subscription software companies. ZoomInfo, not to be confused with video chat provider Zoom Video, priced its IPO at $21 on Wednesday after previously raising the expected range to $19 to $20. The stock closed up 62% at $34, valuing the company at about $13.4 billion. The offering reeled in more than $900 million.

S&P 500 snaps 4-day winning streak, Nasdaq-100 touches record before retreating