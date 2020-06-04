How to trade three unloved stock groups coming back into favor with investors

The stocks coming back into Wall Street's favor might not be your best bets right now.

A few previously sidelined groups that fell hard during the market's March downturn have made meaningful strides in the last month, outperforming the S&P 500's 10% gain:

"There is a lot of mean reversion going on right now," Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "It would not be the time to be selling your winners to rotate into these different areas."

When it comes to small caps, declining revenues and rising debt-service payments make for a "dangerous recipe" for the already cost-constrained group, Tepper said. Financials are also on shaky ground as insurers face covering the damage done to businesses during recent protests and regional banks risk seeing a drop in commercial real estate, he said.

"Would you want to sell a company like Microsoft to buy those? I sure don't," he said.

His advice? "I would definitely still be sticking with U.S. stocks," Tepper said. "We are overweight both health care and tech, so, those would be the sectors I'd be looking to add to positions that are winners. I'm more interested right now in not the sectors that are suddenly becoming the winners. I'm interested in the sectors that have been the winners since mid-February when the crisis started that are now lagging a little bit."

Mark Newton, president and founder of Newton Advisors, saw some more room to run for two of the unloved groups.

"The dollar starting to roll over has positively affected EEM," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview, referencing a chart of the ETF.