159 million stimulus checks have been sent. What to do if you still haven't received yours

U.S. President Donald Trump's name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

If you're eligible for a $1,200 stimulus check and haven't received yours yet, there's good news: Money is still available.

The U.S. government just announced that it has sent 159 million stimulus payments for a total of more than $267 billion.

The payments — up to $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per married couple plus $500 for children 17 and under — were authorized by Congress through the CARES Act.

Because that legislation authorized up to $300 billion, that means there is still roughly $33 billion to be deployed.

The Treasury Department said its latest tally does not include the more than $2.5 billion that has been delivered to people who live in U.S. territories.

"Payments have been sent to all eligible Americans for whom the IRS has the necessary information to make a payment," the Treasury Department said in a statement.