Joe Biden's lead against Trump in the 2020 election is growing wider, polls show

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Ron Adar | Echoes Wire | Barcroft Media via Getty Images: Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

With the 2020 election now less than five months away, polls show former Vice President Joe Biden pulling further ahead of President Donald Trump, even as the apparent Democratic nominee's campaign remains hampered by the coronavirus. While Biden has outpaced Trump in most national polls since launching his White House bid in April 2019, the former vice president's lead has widened significantly since last month, according to polling averages from RealClearPolitics. RCP's average currently gives Biden a 7.8 percentage point lead over Trump — a significant jump from the 5.3-point edge Biden held in early May. On June 4, 2016, the RCP polling average showed then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump by 1.5 points.

Some individual polls show an even wider gap between Biden and the incumbent. A Monmouth University poll of 742 registered voters released Wednesday found that Biden led Trump by 11 points, with 52% of voters supporting Biden and 41% backing Trump. Biden scored a 10-point lead over Trump in another poll of 835 registered voters from ABC News and The Washington Post on Sunday. And a CNBC/Change Research poll this week found Biden has a 48%-41% advantage over Trump among national likely voters. The previous version of that survey gave Biden just a 3-point lead over Trump. "Everyone knows public polling is notoriously wrong about President Trump," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, in a statement to CNBC. "Our internal data consistently shows the President running strong against a defined Joe Biden in all of our key states," Murtaugh said. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Trump is trailing Biden even in private campaign polls, citing people briefed on recent polling results. Biden also recently surged to the lead in betting markets. The polls from Monmouth and others surveyed respondents after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The arrest, which was captured on video, set off a nationwide protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism. Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray suggested the reaction to Floyd's death was a factor in Trump's decline in the polls against Biden. "The race continues to be largely a referendum on the incumbent. The initial reaction to ongoing racial unrest in the country suggests that most voters feel Trump is not handling the situation all that well," Murray said in a press release. Biden's rise in the polls comes even as the candidate himself has steered clear of in-person campaign events amid the coronavirus crisis.