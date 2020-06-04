Here's one networking mistake most people make, according to LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman

Networking has become a whole lot tougher under the coronavirus pandemic. At a time when many people need to build their professional contacts to scope out new job opportunities, in-person networking events have become all but impossible.

Not all is lost, however. According to LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman, now is the perfect time to try out experimental new tactics, while overcoming some classic mistakes.

Speaking on LinkedIn's Hello Monday podcast this week, the networking professional said that most people rush the process: "The mistake that most people make is: They too often try to move to the immediate things." For instance, asking contacts what job they should take next.

That may work occasionally, particularly if your contact knows you very well. But more often, they won't have the answer and will be consumed by their own issues. Instead, you should think of networking as a "two-step process," he said.